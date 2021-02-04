US Markets
CG

Murakami-backed fund raises bid for JAG in battle against Carlyle

Contributor
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published

A Japanese fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Murakami has raised its offer for energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group (JAG), competing against a management buyout bid backed by Carlyle Group , Jiji News reported on Thursday.

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A Japanese fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Murakami has raised its offer for energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group (JAG), competing against a management buyout bid backed by Carlyle Group CG.O , Jiji News reported on Thursday.

City Index Eleventh raised its offer for JAG to 1,210 yen per share, the report said. The fund previously offered 840 yen per share, which prompted Carlyle to raise its offer last month.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More