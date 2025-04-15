$MURA stock is up 190% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MURA stock has now risen 190% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $474,734,728 of trading volume.

$MURA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MURA:

$MURA insiders have traded $MURA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICKI L GOODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,255 shares for an estimated $68,173 .

. ADAM D. CUTLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,421 shares for an estimated $25,305

CAROLINE LOEW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,076 shares for an estimated $23,885 .

. MAIKEN KESON-BROOKES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,286 shares for an estimated $17,663.

$MURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $MURA stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MURA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MURA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

