$MURA stock is up 190% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MURA stock has now risen 190% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $474,734,728 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MURA:
$MURA Insider Trading Activity
$MURA insiders have traded $MURA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VICKI L GOODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,255 shares for an estimated $68,173.
- ADAM D. CUTLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,421 shares for an estimated $25,305
- CAROLINE LOEW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,076 shares for an estimated $23,885.
- MAIKEN KESON-BROOKES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,286 shares for an estimated $17,663.
$MURA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $MURA stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC removed 720,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,318,860
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 296,432 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $954,511
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 203,706 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $655,933
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 132,928 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,028
- ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 129,624 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,389
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 108,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,062
- PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 103,798 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,229
$MURA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MURA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
