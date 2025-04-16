MURA Soars as it Explores Strategic Options Post Cancer Study Failures

Shares of Mural Oncology MURA skyrocketed 134% on Tuesday after the company announced its decision to discontinue all clinical development of nemvaleukin alfa and plans to immediately commence the exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. The company will also slash its workforce by 90%.

Mural Oncology is considering various strategic options, such as a potential sale of the business, merger, or other transactions. Although there is no set timeline for this process, the company will provide updates as needed or required by regulations.

The investors cheered this decision, causing the stock price to soar, likely because they believe that a potential sale or merger of the business will help them recover some of the value they lost after the massive pipeline setback the company faced last month, leading to the scraping of the late-stage platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) study of nemvaleukin alfa.

The decision was reached following the failure of Mural Oncology’s phase II ARTISTRY-6 study of nemvaleukin alfa for melanoma and previously announced disappointing results from the phase III ARTISTRY-7 study of the same in PROC patients.

MURA reported that it had approximately $144.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2024.

MURA’s Recent Pipeline Setbacks Influencing the Decision

Mural Oncology was assessing nemvaleukin alfa in cohort 2 of the phase II ARTISTRY-6 study as a monotherapy in 92 patients with mucosal melanoma, all monitored for at least six months. An initial analysis showed that the primary goal of the study was not met. Additionally, MURA reviewed early results from cohort 3 of the same study, which tested less frequent intravenous dosing of nemvaleukin in cutaneous melanoma patients, but found the treatment's effectiveness insufficient to justify continuing the study.

In March 2025, the company announced its decision to discontinue the phase III ARTISTRY-7 study evaluating nemvaleukin alfa in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), compared to investigator’s choice chemotherapy in PROC patients.

The decision was reached after a planned interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee revealed that the combo drug did not show a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to investigator’s choice chemotherapy in PROC patients.

Considering the full set of data, including the II ARTISTRY-6 study failure data and the interim overall survival results from the ARTISTRY-7 study, Mural Oncology has decided to end all clinical development of nemvaleukin alfa.

