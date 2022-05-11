MUR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/13/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 6/1/22. As a percentage of MUR's recent stock price of $33.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Murphy Oil Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when MUR shares open for trading on 5/13/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MUR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.44 per share, with $44.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.91.

In Wednesday trading, Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

