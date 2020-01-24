MUR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.67, changing hands as low as $23.54 per share. Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.04 per share, with $31.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.59.

