MUR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.48, changing hands as high as $40.12 per share. Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.97 per share, with $51.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.