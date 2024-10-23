Munters Group upgraded to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Munters Group (MMNNF) to Buy from Hold with a price target of SEK 210, down from SEK 240. The sees long-term growth opportunities following the “mixed” Q3 report.

