Munters Group upgraded to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Munters Group (MMNNF) to Buy from Hold with a price target of SEK 210, down from SEK 240. The sees long-term growth opportunities following the “mixed” Q3 report.
