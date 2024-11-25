Munters Group price target lowered to SEK 200 from SEK 215 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Munters Group (MMNNF) to SEK 200 from SEK 215 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
