Munters Group AB (MMNNF) Price Target Increased by 29.12% to 18.92

The average one-year price target for Munters Group AB (OTCPK:MMNNF) has been revised to $18.92 / share. This is an increase of 29.12% from the prior estimate of $14.66 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.29 to a high of $22.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.82% from the latest reported closing price of $22.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Munters Group AB. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMNNF is 0.14%, an increase of 27.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 16,045K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,698K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,799K shares , representing a decrease of 40.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMNNF by 52.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,868K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMNNF by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,164K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMNNF by 29.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 874K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMNNF by 10.02% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 479K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing a decrease of 98.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMNNF by 34.60% over the last quarter.

