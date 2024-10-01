News & Insights

Munis Prep Bull Run with Doveish Fed

October 01, 2024

As the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts, long-term municipal bonds (munis) are becoming increasingly attractive due to their competitive yields, tax benefits, and potential for price appreciation. Historically, long-term munis tend to outperform when the Fed shifts from a hawkish to a dovish stance, benefiting from falling interest rates. 

 

These bonds also offer superior credit quality and often deliver higher tax-equivalent yields compared to taxable bonds, making them a strong alternative to Treasuries. With their longer durations, munis are particularly sensitive to rate changes, allowing for significant price gains in a falling rate environment. 

 

Moreover, the increased issuance of municipal bonds this year has created a favorable buying opportunity, especially as tax reforms and higher marginal rates could further boost demand for tax-exempt investments. 

Finsum: For investors looking to capitalize on rate cuts, long-term munis offer a compelling mix of yield, tax advantages, and credit stability

 

