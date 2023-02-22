Markets

Munich Reinsurance Resolves To Buy Back Shares

February 22, 2023 — 08:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Munich Reinsurance Company (0KFE.L), a leading provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, has resolved to buy back shares for a maximum total value of 1 billion euros in the period between 6 May 2023 and, at the latest, the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024. The repurchased shares are to be retired.

Munich Reinsurance Company noted that, together with the Board of Management's dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting of 11.60 euros per share, Munich Re's capital repatriation totals 2.6 billion euros.

