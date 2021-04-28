Munich Reinsurance Company Issues AGM Statement

(RTTNews) - Munich Reinsurance Company said it expects a profit of 2.8 billion euros in 2021. The company said continued earnings growth will translate into higher earnings per share, which are set to increase annually by at least 5% on average by 2025. The dividend per share is to rise by at least 5% on average - or even more, the company noted.

"Providing cover for cyber risks remains one of Munich Re's top priorities. As in the past, there are considerable market opportunities here. Our partnership with Google and Allianz will help us gain an even better understanding of cyber risks and refine our simulation models of them," The Chairman of the Board of Management stated.

The Group is proposing a stable dividend of 9.80 euros per share.

