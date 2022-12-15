Munich Re: now aiming for a return on equity of 14-16% by 2025

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

December 15, 2022 — 01:48 am EST

Written by Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGn.DE is aiming for a higher return on equity in view of the changes in accounting regulations, with the target by 2025 now 14-16%, according to a presentation published on Thursday.

According to the previously applicable IFRS rules, the target was 12-14%. However, this was a purely technical effect, explained CFO Christoph Jurecka. The other medium-term goals remain unchanged: earnings per share are to increase by at least 5% per year from 2023 to 2025, as is the dividend.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.