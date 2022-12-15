Munich Re: now aiming for a return on equity of 14-16% by 2025

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGn.DE is aiming for a higher return on equity in view of the changes in accounting regulations, with the target by 2025 now 14-16%, according to a presentation published on Thursday.

According to the previously applicable IFRS rules, the target was 12-14%. However, this was a purely technical effect, explained CFO Christoph Jurecka. The other medium-term goals remain unchanged: earnings per share are to increase by at least 5% per year from 2023 to 2025, as is the dividend.

