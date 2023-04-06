Munich Re won't extend Nord Stream 1 coverage when it expires this year

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGn.DE will not proactively extend coverage for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline when it expires later this year, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The decision follows an announcement by Allianz on Wednesday that it does not intend to renew the policy.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.