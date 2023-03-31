US Markets

Munich Re withdraws from industry climate alliance

March 31, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - The German insurer Munich ReMUVGn.DE said on Friday that it was withdrawing from an industry-wide alliance of insurers focused on reducing carbon emissions.

Munich Re said it would exit the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance to avoid antitrust risks but that it was sticking to its own climate targets.

