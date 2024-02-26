Munich Re To Repurchase Up To EUR 1.5 Bln Of Shares

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re (0KFE.L) said that its board has resolved to repurchase its shares amounting to a maximum value of 1.5 billion euros (excluding incidental expenses) in the period from 26 April 2024 until the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2025 at the latest.

The company noted that its Management Board intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 15.00 euros per share for the 2023 financial year. The Supervisory Board is to decide on the Board of Management's dividend planning once the final business figures are available for 2023.

