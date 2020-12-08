Munich Re targets 12-14% return on equity by 2025

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Tuesday it was aiming to increase return on equity by between 12% and 14% by 2025, up from a return of 9.2% in 2019.

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German reinsurance group Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Tuesday it was aiming to increase return on equity by between 12% and 14% by 2025, up from a return of 9.2% in 2019.

The company, announcing new medium-term goals, also said it was targeting an annual rise in earnings per share of at least 5% on average by 2025. It said it would continue a shift away from coal, oil and natural gas.

Faced with billions in COVID-related losses in 2020, the reinsurer has said it expects to return to pre-pandemic annual profit levels of 2.8 billion euros in 2021.

The industry has been hit hard by event cancellations and business interruptions, as well as a series of hurricanes and fires in North America.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More