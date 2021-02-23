US Markets

Munich Re stops insuring Nord Stream 2 amid sanctions threat

Tom Sims Reuters
A subsidiary of Germany's Munich Re will no longer insure the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Europe amid the threat of sanctions by the U.S. government.

"Munich Re Syndicate has issued the notice of termination to Nord Stream 2," a spokesman said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

