Munich Re Stock Down As Q3 Net Result Misses Estimates; Now Sees To Beat FY Profit View

October 22, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Munich Re (0KFE.L) were losing around 3 percent in German trading after the reinsurance major reported preliminary third-quarter net result below market estimates. However, the company now expects to surpass its full-year profit target of 5 billion euros.

Munich Re has generated a net result of about 0.9 billion euros, while consensus estimates of ten financial analysts were 1.42 billion euros.

The net result was impacted by higher-than-average major-loss expenditure from natural catastrophes in property-casualty reinsurance.

The company noted that operational performance remained pleasing in the quarter across all lines of business.

Hurricane Helene caused severe damage in the southeastern United States and approximately 0.5 billion euros in losses, and became Munich Re's largest single claims event in the quarter. Three loss events in Canada together resulted in similar claims expenditure.

The results also reflected numerous other natural catastrophes and man-made losses, and significant damage occurred in Central and Eastern Europe due to Storm Boris and consequent flooding, as well as in the United States and the Caribbean owing to Hurricane Beryl.

Net result for the first nine months of 2024 was 4.7 billion euros.

Munich Re will provide finalised third-quarter results on November 7.

In Germany, Munich Re shares were trading at 475.70 euros, down 2.98 percent.

