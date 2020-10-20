Munich Re sees Q3 profit of about 200 million euros

Munich Re said on Tuesday that it anticipates a sharp drop in third-quarter profit amid claims related to the coronavirus outbreak and other disasters.

The German reinsurer said it expects profit of about 200 million euros ($236 million) in the period, down from 865 million euros a year ago.

