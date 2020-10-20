Munich Re sees 77% drop in Q3 profit amid pandemic

Munich Re said on Tuesday it anticipated a sharp drop in third-quarter profit amid claims related to the coronavirus outbreak and other disasters.

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Tuesday it anticipated a sharp drop in third-quarter profit amid claims related to the coronavirus outbreak and other disasters.

The German reinsurer said it expected profit of about 200 million euros ($236 million) in the period, down from 865 million euros a year ago, representing a 77% drop.

In an announcement ahead of the official publication of its quarterly earnings next month, the company said it registered around 800 million euros in losses related to the virus.

It also said it was facing claims from hurricanes and wildfires in the United States, as well as losses stemming from the explosion in Beruit's port.

