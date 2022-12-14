Munich Re sees 2023 net profit of around 4 billion euros

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Wednesday that it expects net profit of around 4 billion euros ($4.26 billion) in 2023.

It said its forecasts and targets "face increased uncertainty owing to fragile macroeconomic developments, volatile capital markets and the unclear future of the pandemic".

($1 = 0.9380 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

