Munich Re sees 2023 net profit of around 4 billion euros

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Wednesday that it expects net profit of around 4 billion euros ($4.26 billion) in 2023.

Munich Re said that the forecast was based on new accounting standards, known as IFRS 17.

As a result, there is no market consensus or comparable figures published, Munich Re said.

The company also said its insurance revenues, previously termed "premiums", were expected to be around 58 billion euros next year.

It said its forecasts and targets "face increased uncertainty owing to fragile macroeconomic developments, volatile capital markets and the unclear future of the pandemic".

