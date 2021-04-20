Munich Re says Q1 results stronger than expected

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German insurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE reported a stronger than expected first-quarter net profit, it said on Tuesday, citing general good operational development, investment result, and good performance at its Ergo unit.

Net profit came at around 600 million euros ($723.30 million) in the first three months of 2021, a 171% year-on-year increase and well above analyst's consensus of 466 million euros.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tom Sims)

