Munich Re says on track for 2021 profit target after Q1 results

The German reinsurance group Munich Re on Thursday said on it was on track for its 2021 profit target after stronger than expected first-quarter earnings.

Despite a cold spate in the United States that resulted in big claims in the period, "We are nevertheless on track to meet our annual target of 2.8 billion euros thanks to robust operating earnings," said finance chief Christoph Jurecka.

