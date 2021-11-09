Munich Re says 2021 profit goal in reach despite storms, COVID

Updates with details, shares

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German reinsurance group Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Tuesday that its 2021 profit target was within reach despite losses from storms and COVID-19.

The reaffirmation of its guidance target came as it reported third-quarter earnings.

Net profit of 366 million euros ($422.88 million) in the third quarter compared with 199 million euros a year earlier. Last month, it said profit in the period was around 400 million euros.

Its shares were indicated to open 2.3% lower.

The Munich-based company said that results were dampened by 170 million euros in COVID-19-related losses to its life and health reinsurance division. That impact was "higher than expected", Munich Re said.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Kim Coghill)

