Munich Re says 2021 profit goal in reach despite storms, COVID

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German reinsurance group Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Tuesday that its 2021 profit target was within reach despite losses from storms and COVID-19.

The reaffirmation of its guidance target came as it reported third-quarter earnings.

