Munich Re says 2021 profit goal in reach despite storms, COVID

German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Tuesday that its 2021 profit target was within reach despite losses from storms and COVID-19.

German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Tuesday that its 2021 profit target was within reach despite losses from storms and COVID-19.

The reaffirmation of its guidance target came as it reported third-quarter earnings.

