News & Insights

Munich Re reports better-than-expected Q3 net profit, raises 2023 guidance

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 23, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Monday that net profit in the third quarter was around 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion), better than expectations, and it raised its outlook for the full year.

In an unscheduled announcement of preliminary earnings, the company cited major losses in its property-casualty division that were slightly below expectations and strength in its life and health reinsurance business.

Analysts had expected net profit of 1.131 billion euros in the quarter, according to a consensus of 15 analysts compiled by Munich Re. That is up from net profit of 527 million euros a year earlier.

For 2023, Munich Re now expects net profit of 4.5 billion euros, higher than the 4 billion euros it had previously flagged.

Munich Re will announce final results on Nov. 8.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.