Munich Re reports better-than-expected Q1 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 28, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE on Friday said it posted a better-than-expected net profit of around 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in the first quarter and that it may exceed its full-year target.

Analysts had expected profit of 1.012 billion euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Munich Re.

There was no year-earlier comparison figure because of accounting changes.

Munich Re reiterated its aim of net profit of 4 billion euros for the full year.

"Surpassing this target has become more likely due to the Q1 result," it said.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

