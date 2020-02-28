Munich Re Q4 net profit drops nearly 9% on claims for natural catastrophes

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGn.DE on Friday said profit fell 8.7% in the fourth quarter amid very high major losses from natural catastrophes, but the reinsurer expressed confidence of meeting its 2020 profit target.

Profit in the quarter declined to 217 million euros ($235.84 million). That is down from profit of 238 million euros posted a year earlier.

