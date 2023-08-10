News & Insights

Markets

Munich Re Q2 Profit Declines; Maintains FY23 View - Quick Facts

August 10, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re Group (0KFE.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net result declined 27.2 percent to 1.15 billion euros from last year's 1.59 billion euros.

Earnings per share declined 25.4 percent to 8.45 euros from 11.32 euros a year ago.

The operating result was 1.57 billion euros, down 30.1 percent from 2.25 billion euros a year ago.

Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued grew 2.9 percent to 14.18 billion euros from last year's 13.77 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Munich Re said it remains confident in its outlook for further positive business opportunities in the second half of 2023.

For fiscal 2023, Munich Re is still aiming for a net result of 4.0 billion euros. The company said the probability of surpassing this target has increased given the strong half-year result.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.