Munich Re Q2 net profit drops 42% amid COVID-related losses

Withdraws technical result target

July renewals up 8.3%

Full results follow preliminary earnings

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German reinsurance group Munich Re MUVGn.DEposted a 42% decline in second-quarter net profit, with around 700 million euros ($832 million) in losses related to the coronavirus pandemic in the period.

The company, which had already announced preliminary earnings in July, said on Thursday that it would still not provide a full-year profit target given uncertainty around the virus.

The company also withdrew another target, its so-called technical result, due to losses stemming from a higher than expected mortality rate pushed up by COVID-19.

The company did slightly raise its outlook for premium income to 54 billion euros, from the previous 52 billion euros.

That followed an increase in premium volume in the July round of reinsurance renewals by 8.3%, with prices rising 2.8%.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.