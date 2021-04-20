Munich Re Q1 stronger than expected despite Texas storms and virus

Q1 net profit 171% higher than year earlier

Major claims are higher than average

Cites strength at Ergo unit

Updates with details

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German insurer Munich Re MUVGn.DEon Tuesday reported a stronger than expected first-quarter net profit, despite winter storms that crippled Texas and pandemic-related losses.

In an unscheduled release, Munich Re said net profit was around 600 million euros ($723 million) in the first three months of 2021, a 171% year-on-year increase and well above analyst's consensus of 466 million euros.

Munich Re said major losses in its property-casualty reinsurance business was "higher than average" mainly because of the cold spate in the United States, while COVID-19 related losses were in line with expectations.

It said the rise in profit came amid "good operational development overall" and strength at its Ergo primary insurance unit.

The company will report full results on May 6.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Tom Sims Editing by Caroline Copley)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.