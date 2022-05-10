Munich Re Q1 Profit Rises; Backs FY22 Profit View, Lifts Gross Premium Outlook

(RTTNews) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re Group (0KFE.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit grew to 608 million euros from last year's 589 million euros.

The operating result totaled 780 million euros, down from 798 million euros a year ago.

Gross premiums written increased substantially by 15.7% to 16.83 billion euros from prior year's 14.55 billion euros.

The annualised return on equity or RoE for the quarter was 9.8%, compared to 10.4% a year ago.

Despite the uncertainties of a challenging environment, Munich Re maintained its annual profit guidance of 3.3 billion euros based on a quarterly profit of more than 600 million euros.

Gross premium is now expected to increase to 64 billion euros in 2022, compared to previous estimate of around 61 billion euros.

