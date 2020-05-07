Munich Re Q1 profit falls 65% with high losses due to coronavirus oubreak

Munich Re on Thursday said profit fell 65% in the first quarter as it faced losses of around 800 million euros ($863.28 million) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Profit in the quarter declined to 221 million euros, down from the 633 million euros posted a year earlier. The company warned in March about the drop in profit.

($1 = 0.9267 euros)

