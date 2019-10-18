Munich Re Projects Strong Result In Q3; Likely To Surpass 2019 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Munich Re (0KFE.L), a provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, said it generated a consolidated result of approximately 850 million euros in the third quarter. The company expects to beat its target for the consolidated result of 2.5 billion euros for 2019.

Munich Re said the strong third-quarter result despite high major-loss expenditure is due to good operational performance, strong currency gains, and a very good investment result.

The company noted that the figures are subject to the outcome of the ongoing quarterly closing, and will be published on 7 November 2019.

