Munich Re price target raised to EUR 535 from EUR 450 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Hadley Cohen raised the firm’s price target on Munich Re (MURGY) to EUR 535 from EUR 450 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.

