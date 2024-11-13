Munich Re price target raised to EUR 513 from EUR 501 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Munich Re (MURGY) to EUR 513 from EUR 501 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
