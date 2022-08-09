Munich Re posts 31% fall in Q2 net profit but keeps 2022 profit target

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGn.DE on Tuesday said it posted a 31% fall in net profit in the second quarter, as it took writedowns on investment losses on stocks, but it confirmed its 2022 profit target.

The world's largest reinsurer nevertheless warned that its forecasts and targets faced "considerable uncertainty" due to the fragile economy, volatile markets, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Net profit in the quarter of 768 million euros ($782.90 million) compares with 1.106 billion euros a year ago and is bigger than expectations of 719 million euros in profit.

Munich Re said that it was lowering the target for its investment return this year to over 2% from over 2.5%.

Its second-quarter investment result fell by half to 971 million euros in the second quarter as it took net writedowns of 908 million euros that it said were caused by falls in equity markets.

For the full year, it expects 3.3 billion euros of net profit.

($1 = 0.9810 euros)

