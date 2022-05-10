Munich Re posts 3% rise in Q1 profit, writes down Russian and Ukraine bonds

Munich Re on Tuesday posted a 3% rise in net profit for the first quarter and said it had made writedowns on Russian and Ukrainian bonds.

Net profit in the quarter of 608 million euros ($643.08 million) compares with 589 million euros a year ago and is slightly better than expectations of 597 million euros.

($1 = 0.9454 euros)

