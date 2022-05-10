Munich Re posts 3% rise in Q1 profit, writes down Russian and Ukraine bonds

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGn.DE on Tuesday posted a 3% rise in net profit for the first quarter and said it had made writedowns on Russian and Ukrainian bonds.
Net profit in the quarter of 608 million euros ($643.08 million) compares with 589 million euros a year ago and is slightly better than expectations of 597 million euros.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner)
((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.