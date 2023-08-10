Munich Re posts 27% profit decline but rosier full-year outlook

Adds details on guidance, fixed-income bonds

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Thursday net profit in the second quarter fell a worse-than-expected 27%, hurt in part by losses in the disposal of fixed-income securities, but it said there was a better chance of beating its full-year target.

Net profit in the quarter of 1.154 billion euros ($1.27 billion) compares with 1.585 billion euros a year ago and is less than expectations of 1.226 billion euros in profit.

Munich Re reiterated its aim of net profit of 4 billion euros for the full year, but it added that the "probability of surpassing this target has increased given the strong half-year result".

Munich Re, which is the world's largest reinsurer, said that the losses on fixed-income bonds were "intentionally incurred".

"This was done with an eye to investing anew at higher interest rates, in turn more quickly profiting from higher-yield bonds," it said.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

