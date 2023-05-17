News & Insights

Munich Re net profit down 14%, damped by Turkey quake claims

Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

May 17, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE on Wednesday posted a 14% drop in net profit in the first quarter, dragged down by claims related to the earthquake in Turkey, but it said it was confident about meeting its full-year targets.

Net profit in the quarter was 1.271 billion euros ($1.40 billion), compared with 1.480 billion euros a year earlier.

The company already said last month that profit in the quarter would be "around 1.3 billion euros".

Prior to that release, analysts had expected profit of 1.012 billion euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Munich Re.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.