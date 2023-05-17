Munich Re net profit down 14%, damped by Turkey quake claims

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE on Wednesday posted a 14% drop in net profit in the first quarter, dragged down by claims related to the earthquake in Turkey, but it said it was confident about meeting its full-year targets.

Net profit in the quarter was 1.271 billion euros ($1.40 billion), compared with 1.480 billion euros a year earlier.

The company already said last month that profit in the quarter would be "around 1.3 billion euros".

Prior to that release, analysts had expected profit of 1.012 billion euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Munich Re.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

