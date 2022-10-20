Munich Re names 2 women to all-male board, new reinsurance head

Tom Sims Reuters
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Munich Re on Thursday announced that it would appoint two women to its all-male management board and a change in the person who will oversee the important reinsurance business.

It marks the biggest shake-up of the board in at least the last decade, and it comes at a time when the European insurance industry faces soaring inflation, low economic growth and an energy crisis.

Clarisse Kopff, joining from Allianz ALVG.DE, will join the board to oversee the Europe and Latin America non-life division, and Mari-Lizette Malherbe will oversee the life and health division

Thomas Blunck will take over oversight of reinsurance, succeeding Torsten Jeworrek, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Madeline Chambers)

