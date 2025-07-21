Munich Re Expects Q2 Net Profit Above View

(RTTNews) - Munich RE (0KFE.L), Monday announced preliminary second-quarter results, expecting net profit of about 2.1 billion euros, surpassing analysts' consensus estimate of 1.624 billion euros for the period.

The company attributed the potential rise in earnings to strong overall operational performance and low major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance.

Looking ahead, the company expects a net result of 6 billion euros for the fiscal year of 2025.

