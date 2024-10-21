Munich Re downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Munich Re (MURGY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 485, down from EUR 495. The firm sees an “extended valuation” following the stock’s recent rally.
