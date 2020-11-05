Munich Re confirms Q3 profit plunge amid pandemic

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Thursday that net profit declined 77% to 199 million euros ($234 million) in the third quarter, with around 800 million euros in losses related to the coronavirus pandemic in the period.

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German reinsurance group Munich Re MUVGn.DE said on Thursday that net profit declined 77% to 199 million euros ($234 million) in the third quarter, with around 800 million euros in losses related to the coronavirus pandemic in the period.

The company, which is not providing a full-year profit target given uncertainty around the virus, had already said last month that profit would drop to about 200 million euros.

($1 = 0.8518 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More