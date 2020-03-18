Munich Re Backs FY20 Profit View; Updates ERGO Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Munich Re (0KFE.L), a provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, on Wednesday backed its fiscal 2020 profit forecast, adding that it is strategically and financially well on course.

In its annual report, the company said it continues to gain momentum towards achieving the profit target of around 2.8 billion euros for 2020.

The company said, "We are driving digital transformation, reducing complexity, and growing profitably. The strategic focus is working, and is paying off."

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect 2.3 billion euros of the profit coming from reinsurance.

Meanwhile, the company now said it expects more than 500 million euros from ERGO. On February 28, while announcing fiscal 2019 results, the company said it expects around 530 million euros of profit by the ERGO field of business.

