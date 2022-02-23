Munich Re 2021 net profit more than doubles in pandemic bounceback

German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Wednesday that net profit more than doubled in 2021 as it bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic, despite big claims from natural disasters.

Net profit of 2.9 billion euros ($3.28 billion) compares with 1.2 billion euros a year earlier. The figure is in line with analyst expectations but slightly exceeded the company's own target of 2.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

