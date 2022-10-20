Munich Re: Upcoming renewal round challenging given high inflation

The German reinsurer Munich Re said on Thursday that the upcoming reinsurance renewal round would be "challenging" and that it would take inflation and changing risks like climate change into account in its pricing.

"Inflation expectations and changing risks must be reflected in our prices for insurance," said board member Thomas Blunck.

