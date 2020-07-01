Markets

Munich prosecutors search Wirecard HQ, as probe widens

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Munich prosecutors and police searched Wirecard's headquarters and four further properties as part of a fraud probe following the arrest of the payments firm's former chief executive, Markus Braun, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Twelve prosecutors and 33 police officers were involved in the raids to investigate suspected fraud, including market manipulation, prosecutors said.

A spokeswoman told Reuters that prosecutors were investigating board members Alexander von Knoop and Susanne Steidl, as well as Braun and former director Jan Marsalek. Those people could not be immediately reached for comment.

